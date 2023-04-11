FBI Warns Not to Use Free Public Charging Stations

The FBI is warning against using free public charging stations you find in shopping centers, airports, and hotels. You could become a victim of 'juice jacking".

Crooks have managed to hijack public chargers that can infect devices with malware or software that can give hackers access to your phone, tablet or computer.

Sure they are convenient, but these free chargers can be loaded with malware. Atlantic City International Airport is one local spot that offers a free charging station in its terminals.

Get our free mobile app

This scam is known as juice jacking. When your phone or iPad needs "juice" or a charge, the FBI said if you plug your device into a public charging station that is loaded with malware it may lock your electronic device, or send private information such as passwords, addresses, banking information or even a full backup of your phone to criminals.

A tweet from the FBI’s Denver field office said, “Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

Besides juice jacking, remember never to use public WiFi networks in airports and busy areas as that is another way that cybercriminals can target you.

The 10 Most Naughty-Sounding Town Names in New Jersey