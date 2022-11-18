Get our free mobile app

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses.

35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

On Nov. 8, 2022, undercover agents met with Starr at his residence. While armed with a machinegun, which was a privately made firearm (PMF), Starr sold methamphetamine and three PMFs to the undercover agents.

A PMF is a gun, including a frame or receiver, completed, assembled, or otherwise produced by a person other than a licensed manufacturer, and without a serial number.

Sellinger said in a statement,

The charges described in this complaint include possessing a privately-made automatic weapon. We are committed to protecting the community by prosecuting those who commit firearms offenses.

Potential big fines

The charge of drug distribution carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to potentially life behind bars, and a $10 million fine.

The felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun each carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge carries five years to life in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

Starr made an initial court appearance Thursday in Camden and was detained without bail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

