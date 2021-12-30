Heartbreaking: 12-year-old Atlantic City Expressway Fiery Crash Survivor Speaks

Three killed in fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: YouTube user CBS Philly

"I remember seeing flames all around me and then just trying to leave."

Those were the words of 12-year-old Michelle Khiev, who was the only survivor in a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night that claimed the lives of her two older brothers and her sister.

Khiev spoke to 6ABC Wednesday and she credits a local pastor who had stopped at the scene for preventing her from running back into the car to save her relatives.

It was just after 9:00 last Sunday night when, according to NJ State Police, a car struck the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Reachthon Khiev, and a front-seat passenger, 27-year-old Reachsieh Khiev, both of Manchester, NH, were killed. A backseat passenger, 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev of Atlantic City, also died.

A toll plaza worker was also injured in the crash.

Pictures on Twitter show a heavilly charred vehicle across toll lane #5, which also suffered significant damage in the blaze.

The eastbound lanes of the Expressway were closed for nearly seven hours as the scene was cleared.

A GoFundMe page was established to assist the family. As of Friday morning, over $67,000 had been raised.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident.

50 Awesome New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable

Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!

How Many of These Delicious Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City Expressway, Hamilton Township, New Hampshire
Categories: News, South Jersey News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top