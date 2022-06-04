Two men, one from Pleasantville and the other Absecon, were arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened around 5:30 AM Friday at Florida and Atlantic Avenues.

A caller alerted police about an altercation in the area and at the scene, cops found a 28-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to ARMC-City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

About 30 minutes later, cops in Pleasantville located a gray vehicle that fled the area and two men, 37-year-old Luis Sanchez of Absecon and 37-year-old Wilkin Jimenez of Pleasantville, were detained.

The ensuing investigation led to the identification of Sanchez as the suspect that stabbed the victim. Sanchez was taken into custody without incident. Jimenez was determined to be involved in the initial fight and was also taken into custody without incident.

Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Jimenez was charged with simple assault and released on a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are allegations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

