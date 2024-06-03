Whether we care to admit it or not, we're all guilty of buying a plastic water bottle every now and again. Sometime, we forget our Stanley Cups at home or we left our HydroJugs at the gym. Hey, it happens. We're only human, right?

Some people genuinely enjoy the taste of bottled water. No judgement here. If you do enjoy a plastic water bottle every once in a while, you should be aware of which brands are safe to purchase and which you should leave sitting right where they are on the shelf.



via GIPHY

Dangerous chemicals in plastic water bottles

It's no secret that in addition to being harmful to the environment, plastic water bottles can contain a variety of chemicals that are potentially harmful to human health.

BPA is a chemical used in the production of certain plastics, including polycarbonate bottles. It has been linked to various health issues, including hormone disruption, reproductive problems, and an increased risk of certain cancers. Even though many manufacturers have switched to BPA-free plastics, the ones they use now aren't much better.



via GIPHY

Phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and durable. They can sometimes be found in plastic water bottles and can leach into the water, especially when the bottles are exposed to heat or sunlight.

Recall issued for millions of water bottles, toxins detected

In addition to both BPAs AND Phthalates, the FDA recently announced that manganese and other bacteria was detected in almost 80,000 cases of water bottles throughout the nation. That's almost 2 MILLION water bottles! Natural Waters of Viti Limited has issued a recall on multiple Fiji Natural Artesian Water products.

Fijiwater.com Fijiwater.com loading...

Check your 500 mL 24-pack for the following information:

Case UPC Code: 6 32565 00004 3

Bottle UPC Code: 6 32565 00001 2

Dates: Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, Nov. 24, 2023, Nov. 25, 2023

The recall was issued back in March and is currently ongoing, so if you see these dates on your Fiji Water packs, you are urged to call Fiji Water at 1-866-406-4149 for a refund. Obviously, DO NOT DRINK IT! Throw it away immediately!

