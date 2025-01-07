Final Snowfall Totals from Monday’s South Jersey Snowstorm
It's so pretty!
The only problem is that someone has to shovel it, and you have to drive through it. (Especially with those other people on the road!)
Welcome to winter in South Jersey!
Our first snow of the season is in the books, and it was a dandy!
As expected, Cape May County got hit the hardest.
Snowfall totals from Monday, January 6, 2025
According to the National Weather Service, Cape May had 9.7" of snow, the most in the area.
Dennisville and Cape May Court House each saw 7 1/2 inches of snow.
Next was Ocean City with 7.4 inches, and Goshen with 7.3.
Here are some other totals from South Jersey:
- Ventnor - 7"
- Rio Grande - 7"
- Green Creek - 7"
- Stone Harbor - 6.5"
- Atlantic City - 5.5"
- Margate - 5.5"
- Northfield - 5"
- Villas - 4.7"
- Somers Point 4.5"
- Egg Harbor Township 4.5"
- Brigantine - 4.5"
- Galloway - 4"
- Vineland - 3.8"
- Absecon - 3.6"
- Little Egg Harbor - 2"
- Hammonton - 1 1/2"
While there might be some passing light snow or flurries, no further snow accumulation is expected.
