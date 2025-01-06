What Makes a Winter Storm a Blizzard?

"It's snowing so much out there, it must be a blizzard!"

Are we having a blizzard right now?

Winter is here, and it's snowing. How much snow does it take to be a blizzard?

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

The definition of a blizzard

Believe it or not, it doesn't actually have to be snowing at the time for it to be a blizzard.

You need snow, but blowing snow is good enough - it doesn't actually happen to be falling at the time.

You need wind for conditions to be a blizzard. Without a strong enough wind, a heavy snowfall is just a heavy snowfall.

Get our free mobile app

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

Three things need to happen for a blizzard to take place

The National Weather Service says there are three conditions that need to be met for it to be a blizzard:

1. A large amount of snow - falling or blowing.

2. Winds in excess of 35 MPH.

3. Visibility of less than 1/4 mile for an extended time - at least three hours.

If you have all three, then you have a blizzard.

A blizzard is using dangerous for both driving and walking. A blizzard is usually characterized by white-out or near white-out conditions. That is, you can't see because the blowing snow is so intense.

Temperatures during a blizzard are usually very cold, creating a "dry" snow, that blows more easily.

Blizzards often result in power outages too.

To say the least, blizzards aren't fun. If you encounter one, take precautions to stay safe.

Please see below for some great photos from a previous snow in New Jersey.

SOURCE: National Weather Service.

Take A Look At How South Jersey Is Enjoying Their EPIC Snow Days! It's rare that South Jersey gets dumped with snowfall of this magnitude. Everyone's making sure they take FULL ADVANTAGE of all the fun! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal