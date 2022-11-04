Things are about to get a lot more jolly over the next few weeks around here. I, for one, am here for it.

Do you ever notice that? Do you ever notice how everyone's in a better mood during the holiday season? It's extremely evident to me, but when I think about it, sometimes it doesn't make any sense. Think about it. The holiday season is great and all, but what's the one thing that makes that time of year a bit difficult. All the stress! Still, even with the stress element, people are just more pleasant from November through the end of the year.

People are also a lot more charitable. Some people may say that you should be that way all year. While I do believe that's true, I don't think it makes your any better or worse if you do charitable work around the holidays compared to any other time of the year. I believe that as long as you do SOMETHING for your fellow humans during this time of year, it makes the meaning of the season so much more than just about things, you know?

If you're located near the South Jersey area and are looking for something nice to do for the community during the holiday season this year, have you ever thought about "adopting a family?"

Through the Hamilton Township Cares Initiative based in Mays Landing, you can donate food, presents, monetarily, etc. to a family in need within Atlantic County this holiday season. The folks at HTCI sponsor "Adopt A Family" every year and there's never not a need for it the next one. As long as there is a need, they'll be there to help.

If you'd like to get involved or donate, check out their flyer HERE.

