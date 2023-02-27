Atlantic County has confirmed its first rabies case of 2023.

Officials with the county say the animal in question was a raccoon collected from Miami Avenue in Absecon, which tested positive for the viral disease on February 24th.

Police were first notified of a raccoon that appeared sickly on February 17 and animal control was called to remove it. The raccoon was sent to a state lab for testing where it was confirmed positive.

In 2022, four skunks, three raccoons, one fox, one horse, one groundhog, and a cat were confirmed for rabies in Atlantic County.

An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health found no human exposures but did identify an exposure with a dog that had no vaccination history. As a result, the dog was placed under a four-month confinement period.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated

Authorities say rabies can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.

All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

Free help for pets

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for both dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held on Sunday, March 12th from 10 AM to noon at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.

More information

For more information about rabies control and precautions to protect your family and your pets, you can contact the county at (609) 645-5971.

