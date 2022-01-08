Officials in Atlantic County say the first rabies case of 2022 was confirmed on January 7th in Hamilton Township.

A fox collected from a property in the 6300 block of Spruce Street tested positive.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health says,

The homeowner let her dog out in the back yard where it encountered a fox under the deck. The dog was immediately brought into the house while the fox repeatedly attacked a metal pipe and eventually died. Animal control was called to remove the fox. It was then sent to the state lab for testing.

Get our free mobile app

An investigation determined the dog was current on its rabies vaccination. It was given a booster and placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precautionary measure.

Officials remind residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets against rabies. The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next free rabies vaccination clinic on Sunday, January 16th from 9 AM to noon for both dogs and cats.

Public health officials also advise residents to teach children to stay away from wild, stray or aggressive animals.

For more information about rabies control and precautions to protect yourself, call (609) 645-5971.

Always Adorable: South Jersey Dogs Playing in the Snow Whether it's their very first time or a day they wait every year for, seeing dogs play in the snow never gets old. Some love it, some hate it, some attack it! Check out some South Jersey pups who made the most out of 2022's first snowfall.

Attention Shoppers: 14 Ways to Revitalize Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ So how can Hamilton Mall be revitalized and become a giant hub of shopping for all of South Jersey? Let's make it a destination.