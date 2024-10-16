Snow Watch: Here’s When NJ Can Expect First Snow Of The Season

I don't think there will ever come a year in which I don't want any snow. Snow is definitely not my favorite thing once it gets nasty and becomes an eyesore. When it first trickles down from the sky, though, it's absolutely beautiful.

The first snow of the season is a day so many New Jersey residents look forward to every year. If the weather's going to change and get cold, we better have some of the white stuff. That's my personal belief, anyway. What's the point of winter without a little snow?

The first snow of the season is always a magical day. It transforms familiar sights and landscapes into winter wonderlands. Not to mention the fact that it brings forth opportunities for sledding and snowball fights. I cherish a good snowball war. ❄️❄️

It's not lost on me that plenty of NJ residents get nervous about snow. The roads here in the Garden State are bad enough on a beautiful day. Snow complicates the already complicated roadways. The traffic is awful. You can almost always expect delays. Knowing when the first snow is coming helps people prepare, whether that means leaving earlier for work or school, or making plans to stay safe at home.

The First Snow For New Jersey

The folks at Powder.com have done their homework to determine when New Jersey can expect to see its first snowfall. Typically, the first snowfall of the season occurs between late November and mid-December. However, the exact timing can vary from year to year. Some years, you might see a light dusting of snow in late November, while in other years, the first decent snowfall might not happen until December. Powder has predicted that New Jersey won't see our first good coating of snow until sometime in late December this year.

Does that mean we can expect a white Christmas here in the Garden State? Cross your fingers, sleep with a spoon under your pillow, and your pajamas inside out from December 20-24th. Who knows? Maybe we'll get to build a snowman in time for Santa Claus! 🎅

Here's how you can plan ahead for your first snow day of the year:

