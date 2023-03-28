Five Incredible Easter Brunch Buffets In South Jersey

Easter is just around the corner, and, as always, it's one of the biggest days of the year for brunching. Here are five local, South Jersey spots that are offering tasty Easter brunches this year.

Make your reservations early so you don't get left out.

Congress Hall, Cape May

The Congress Hall Easter brunch, served in the ballroom from 9 am to 3 pm, features menu items sourced from ingredients from Beach Plum Farm.

Smoothies, pastries, charcuterie, salads, fruit, seafood, omelets, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, Belgian waffles and French toast will be available. There is a carvery and meat, fish and pasta entrees, and dessert.

The cost is $89 per adult and $29 per child. Children under 3 are free.

An Easter egg hunt and rides on the Congress Hall Express will be available.

Seaview Hotel, a Dolce by Wyndham, Galloway

The Seaview's Easter brunch is from 11 a.m. to 7 pm, 401 S New York Rd, Galloway, 609-652-1800

The chef’s breakfast station from 11 am to 2 pm will be complete with made-to-order breakfast essentials such as fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, cheese blintz with raspberry compote, and fresh fruit.

A carving station will feature herb-crusted prime rib and honey glazed bone-in ham. There will be a kids' station.

The cost is $49.95 per person, Children 6-12: $19.95, and Children 5 & under Complimentary

Renault Winery, Egg Harbor City

Renault's Easter Bunny Brunch will be held in the Champagne Ballroom and Vineyard Ballroom from 10:30 am to 2 pm, 72 North Bremen Avenue, 609-965-2111

There will be an omelet station, a breakfast display with assorted pastries, croissants, muffins, yogurt, smoked salmon, grilled vegetables, grilled vegetables, charcuterie, a carving station, a shrimp cocktail, and assorted sides and salads.

Tickets range from $19.99 to $60. Children 1 year and under are free.

Deauville Inn, Strathmere

The Deauville's Easter Brunch runs from 10 am - 2 pm and features a build-your-own-Bloody Mary Experience, 201 Willard Road, Strathmere, 609-263-2080

The exclusive brunch menu was created by Chef TJ Ricciardi with favorites like lobster hush puppies, spiced apple pancakes, poutine benedict, and shrimp & grits. The Children's Menu includes Easter-themed gifts, games, and activities!

The Deauville's Easter Brunch is à la carte.

The Flanders Hotel, Ocean City

The Flanders Hotel's Easter Brunch runs from 10 am - 2 pm., 719 E 11th St, Ocean City, 609-399-1000

The Flanders Easter brunch menu includes omelets, French toast, soups and salads, a carving station with ham, roasted sirloin, leg of lamb, salmon, breast of chicken, and 4-cheese Sacchetti lobster.

The Flanders Hotel Easter brunch is $47.95 for adults and $24.95 for kids ages 2-10

