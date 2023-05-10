Five Jersey Shore towns make list of 25 food towns no one knows about

We all know there are a ton of great food options down the shore with places like Atlantic City and Cape May getting many of the accolades. However, there are a ton of great restaurants and places to try in South Jersey with five local towns making the NJ.com list of New Jersey's 25 food towns no one knows about.

Coming in at No. 25 on the list is Egg Harbor Twp., which replaced Linwood on the list, in part because of The Nizams. The Nizams Indian restaurant was recently ranked as the No. 2 overall restaurant in the state.

I recently tried The Nizams and left very impressed with many of the options, including their desserts!

Other standout options in EHT from the article include:

Pete’s Subs and Deli makes standout subs, Tacos El Tio good Mexican and Rama Thai made our list of the state’s best Thai restaurants. And Back Bay BBQ ranks among the state’s best barbecue joints.

Next up at No. 18 on the list is Vineland, which features Juilo's on Main, which has some of the best empanadas and best tacos in New Jersey. The writer Peter Genovese, also mentioned two custard spots, Serene Custard and Verona Custard as reasons Vineland is on the list.

Olympia Restaurant is one of the state’s best Greek restaurants; the moussaka and the giant-sized gyro are recommended. Outlaw’s Burger Barn & Creamery serves up tasty burgers. Penalvert’s Market is tiny, but forget the saying that size matters — the Puerto Rican food here is good and cheap.

At No. 11 on the list is Hammonton, which has some great pizza options.

Bruni’s and Ricca Brothers are the best-known pizzerias in town, but my favorite is Brother’s Pizza, on the White Horse Pike, with its standout old-fashioned tomato pie. There’s Marcello’s for Italian. Penza’s for pies. Bagliani’s Market for homemade sausage and pasta, plus excellent sandwiches. Mary’s Cafe for creative breakfast and lunch dishes. And you haven’t lived until you try the blackberry or blueberry ice cream at Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream.

The writer also mentions multiple Mexican spots, plus the Annata Wine Bar, all reason Hammonton sits just outside the Top 10.

Inside the Top 10 at No. 6 is Ventnor, which is home to many great breakfast spots and other fabulous restaurants throughout the city.

Start your day with breakfast at either Hannah G’s or Isabella’s Ventnor Cafe. The latter also features chef Ibis Gonzalez’s Mexican favorites, such as chiles rellenos. You’ll find excellent omelettes and egg sandwiches at Agnes Cafe. The brunches at Velo Cafe are local favorites.

Ventnor was also noted for various other food options, like Japanese food at Yama, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, La Padella Ristorante for Italian food, sandwiches at Water Dog Smoke House and many other great options in Ventnor.

Finally coming in at No. 2 overall on the list is Somers Point, which has some nay places to choose from, helping it land in this spot.

Charlie’s Bar is a locals hangout; good burgers and wings there. The Anchorage, the oldest continuously operated business in town, is a mainstay. The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. made my list of the state’s Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. For Mexican, try El Tipico. For Italian, Marsini’s Kitchen.

The writer also mentions the Clam Bar, which is opening for its 50th season this month. The Crab Trap was mentioned, along with Crabby Jack. A few more places that were mentioned in the article include, Josie’s Kelly’s Public House, Hot Bagels & More and Goji.

So what are you waiting for, get out there and visit one of these great local towns before the summer crowds get here!