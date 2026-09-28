A guilty plea from a 71-year old man in a Mays Landing courtroom.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva

Somers Point, New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty

In an Atlantic County courtroom last week, a guilty plea from a man accused of a very serious crime.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office says William Barringer, 71, of Somers Point pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of possession of child sexual exploration materials.

His plea calls for a recommended three years in New Jersey State Prison.

According to prosecutors, last October, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, along with local police, executed a search warrant at Barringer's home in Somers Point.

Officers seized a tablet belonging to Barringer "that contained at least 1,000 images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child."

Barringer's sentencing is scheduled for December 15th. He must also register as sex offender, in accordance with Megan's Law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

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