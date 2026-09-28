Somers Point Man Pleads Guilty – Had Over 1,000 Inappropriate Images of Children
A guilty plea from a 71-year old man in a Mays Landing courtroom.
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Somers Point, New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty
In an Atlantic County courtroom last week, a guilty plea from a man accused of a very serious crime.
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office says William Barringer, 71, of Somers Point pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of possession of child sexual exploration materials.
His plea calls for a recommended three years in New Jersey State Prison.
According to prosecutors, last October, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, along with local police, executed a search warrant at Barringer's home in Somers Point.
Officers seized a tablet belonging to Barringer "that contained at least 1,000 images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child."
Barringer's sentencing is scheduled for December 15th. He must also register as sex offender, in accordance with Megan's Law.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office
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