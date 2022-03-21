You know the old saying about leaving well enough alone? Someone didn't get that memo.

Now, first things first -- I've been a bit of a road geek my entire life. I can spout facts and figures about roads and highways all day long (I know, it's hard to believe that I'm not invited to more parties, right?). And I'm well aware that I'm probably the only person that cares about this. But hear me out.

Over the past year, construction has been taking place on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, out by Hamilton Mall (they're still working on the turn lane into Acme, by the way).

As part of that road work, spiffy new signs are being installed, like this one by Wrangleboro Road.

County Route 575 sign by Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Easy to understand, right? If you want to go north on 575 (Wrangleboro Road) to the Expressway or Pomona, you take the jughandle at the light. Simple.

Well, someone didn't think that.

Someone thought the words "AC Expressway" didn't clearly convey how to get to the AC Expressway so they decided to stick an Expressway shield on that sign. And now, technically, the sign is wrong and confusing.

Sign for Wrangleboro Road and the Atlantic City Expressway in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

To anyone driving, it now appears that you can only go north on the Expressway by keeping right. The problem? There is no northbound Atlantic City Expressway. The Expressway runs east-west. And you can get to both directions from Wrangleboro Road.

East and West Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Google Maps

Not to mention the 575 part is wrong now, too, since you have to turn to go north on 575 (you stay on the pike to go southbound on 575).

You see, highway signs have standards that have been created on a federal level. Signs in Nebraska and Utah will look about the same as they do in New Jersey. They're designed by people that know what they are doing -- as opposed to people that just come along and decide to randomly slap a sign up.

Sometimes it's best to leave well enough alone.

So the next time you are out, be sure to head north on the Expressway and maybe you'll wind up in Canada. Or Camden. Or Pomona.

Happy motoring, South Jersey.

