Former NFL Star Charged With Domestic Violence in AC Casino

A former star NFL running back has been charged with assault after an apparent domestic violence dispute inside Tropicana Atlantic City.

According to Atlantic City Police, they were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident involving former NFL running back Frank Gore.

Police found a 28-year-old woman from Miami, FL. talking with hotel security. The woman did not show signs of injury and no complaints were filed at the time, according to police. However, after an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence dispute.

TMZ reports that Gore, 39, best known as a star running back for the San Francisco 49ers is due to be back in Atlantic City for a hearing on the charge in October.

Gore is thought of as one of the greatest NFL running backs ever, with the third most rushing yard of all time, over 16,000 in all.

He played 16 seasons with five NFL teams, including the 49ers, Colts, Bills, Dolphins, and Jets, and reached the Pro Bowl three times. After retiring from the NFL in 2020, Gore boxed professionally for a short time.

