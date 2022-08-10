Former NFL Star Charged With Domestic Violence in AC Casino
A former star NFL running back has been charged with assault after an apparent domestic violence dispute inside Tropicana Atlantic City.
According to Atlantic City Police, they were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident involving former NFL running back Frank Gore.
Police found a 28-year-old woman from Miami, FL. talking with hotel security. The woman did not show signs of injury and no complaints were filed at the time, according to police. However, after an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence dispute.