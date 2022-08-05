Former Ocean City HS Teacher Sentenced For Sex with Student
It's jail time for a former Ocean City High School teacher who was found to have had a sexual relationship with a student.
Cape May County Prosecutor Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H.
Sutherland says Ricardo Valle, 35, most recently of Seabrook, Texas was sentenced to five years in prison for one count of "Endangering the Welfare of a Child."
According to Sutherland, "Valle admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a student while he was a teacher at the Ocean City High School prior to leaving the school in June of 2016."
At the time of his arrest in 2021, Valle was teaching in Texas.
In addition to the jail time, Valle will have to forfeit his teaching certificate, along with any future public service. He'll also be subject to Megan's Law. He was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.
SOURCE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.