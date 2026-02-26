Atlantic City Man Gets Three Years For Selling Cocaine
An Atlantic City man is headed to state prison after being found guilty of cocaine charges.
The 41-year-old man was sentenced yesterday in an Atlantic County Courtroom.
Drug Charges Result in Prison Time for Atlantic City Man
Mark Hopewell has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Cocaine and third-degree
Possession of Cocaine
Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office say Hopewell was the driver of a car stopped by Atlantic City Police on September 7, 2024. During the motor vehicle stop, a K-9 unit was dispatched, and the dog gave a positive indication for narcotics. A search of the car found cocaine.
Then, almost a year later, on August 20, 2025, a search was conducted of a hotel room at the Ramada Hotel in Egg Harbor Township. Officers found cocaine, and materials consistently associated with selling illegal drugs. Hopewell was arrested (the room was in his name), and the cocaine was seized.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
