Millville Police Found Your Stuff
You lost something.
It's a black storage bin with a red lid.
Police have recovered it.
They also have what's inside of it.
Is this is good thing, or a bad thing?
Millville, New Jersey Police Looking for the Owner
Millville Police have posted a photo on Facebook. It's the storage bin above.
They say they have it. It was found on October 3rd, near East Main Street Route 55 overpass. They also say they have what was inside of it.
That sounds rather ominous, doesn't it?
Police aren't saying what was in it, but they say if it's yours and you want to claim it, you must be able to describe what's in it.
What Could Be Inside the Storage Bin?
Just for kicks, we asked ChatGPT would could possibly be inside this storage bin. The answers range from the "yeah that's possible" to very funny and creative! Here's what ChatGPT says:
- Clothing and/or personal belongings (Oh. That's boring)
- Tools and equipment
- Documents and/or files
- Sports equipment or camping gear
- Seasonal decorations
- Socks. Lots of socks
- Jimmy Hoffa
- Half of a complete Santa Claus outfit. (Why half?)
- A company's order from McDonald's
- A snake
What's your guess? Chances are, even if someone claims it, we may never find out. Kudos to Millville Police for keeping us guessing!
SOURCE: Millville Police via Facebook
