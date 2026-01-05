The Simple Winter Skincare Routine All NJ Should Swear By

The Simple Winter Skincare Routine All NJ Should Swear By

Photo by Masum Rahimi on Unsplash

You’re not the only one battling dry skin in South Jersey this winter. Cold temps, harsh winds, and indoor heat can do a number on your face fast. Trust me… I’m speaking from experience.

If you’re new to skincare, here’s the good news: you don’t need a 10-step routine. Experts agree that winter skincare comes down to just four essentials: cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and SPF. That’s it.

If you’re building a routine for the first time this year, it’s probably best to think of skincare as maintenance, not AT ALL like perfection.

The goal is to hydrate, protect, and cleanse without stripping your skin. That’ll make dry winter skin even worse. Everyone’s skin is different, though. That’s totally normal. What really matters is choosing products that actually work for your skin type.

Photo by The Good Hygenie Co TGHC on Unsplash
Start With A Gentle Cleanser

A hydrating cleanser removes dirt and oil without wrecking your skin barrier. If you have dry or sensitive skin, try cream or milky cleansers. If you have more oily or acne-prone skin, gentle gel cleansers are best. For combination skin, foam or balancing cleansers are your best bet.

Photo by sarah b on Unsplash
Add A Serum

When it comes to winter skin, serums do the heavy lifting when it comes to healing. Look for serums with Hyaluronic acid or glycerin. You’re going to want to add vitamin C if you have dull skin. Battling acne? Cue niacinimide or salicylic acid.

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash
Lock It In With Moisturizer

Winter is not the time to skip moisturizer. Make sure you’re using thicker creams with ceramides on dry skin. For oily skin, opt for more lightweight, oil-free lotions. If you have sensitive skin, make sure everything is fragrance-free.

Photo by Natallia Photo on Unsplash
Never Skip SPF (Even In Winter)

Unfortunately for us all, UV rays don’t take the season off. The experts recommend using SPF 30+ daily to protect against aging and damage.

It may be the new year, so it’s great to hear that you’re focusing on yourself… including your skin. The truth is skincare doesn’t need to be complicated.

The best advice for you is to keep it basic, stay consistent, and let your skin do its thing.

