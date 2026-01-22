This weekend’s snowstorm forecast has the whole Garden State buzzing, including doctors. Experts are urging NJ’s seniors to be extra careful while the snow is falling.

Before your elderly loved ones gear up to shovel, walk the dog, or run errands in the flakes, there’s one thing worth stressing: cold weather hits aging bodies harder than it does younger people. According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults have a much higher chance of being affected by cold weather and winter hazards because aging makes it tougher to sense body temperature changes and respond safely.

Senior Citizens walking in the snow Photo by Roma Kaiuk🇺🇦 on Unsplash loading...

Why Winter Weather Is Riskier For Seniors

There are a few key reasons doctors and experts flag winter conditions like this weekend's snowstorm as a bigger concern for senior citizens:

Falls on ice and snow: Slipping on wintry sidewalks can lead to serious injuries, and older adults are already more likely to have balance or circulation issues that make falls even more dangerous.

Slipping on wintry sidewalks can lead to serious injuries, and older adults are already more likely to have balance or circulation issues that make falls even more dangerous. Hypothermia & frostbite risk: Aging bodies don’t regulate temperature as efficiently. Hypothermia, when your core body temp drops too low, can happen even on less frigid days and is a medical emergency.

Aging bodies don’t regulate temperature as efficiently. Hypothermia, when your core body temp drops too low, can happen even on less frigid days and is a medical emergency. Health conditions & meds: Common conditions like diabetes or thyroid issues, plus some medications, can limit blood flow and make staying warm harder.

Elderly People Walking In The Snow Photo by Ben Kupke on Unsplash loading...

Take It Easy And Plan Ahead

Staying active within reason is still great for seniors. But this weekend, the mantra should be “stay safe first.” If your loved one does need groceries, prescriptions, or other essentials, consider helping them plan ahead or organizing delivery so they don’t risk slips or prolonged exposure. Injuries during snowstorms are more common simply because emergency crews can take longer to reach you.

Your senior neighbors and relatives might want to be out in the snow and fresh air, but this weekend it’s absolutely fine to let them watch the flakes from inside.

