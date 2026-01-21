If you’re like me, you’ve been refreshing weather apps like it’s a competitive sport. The SNOWPOCALYPSE is coming! Or is it? Yes, we’re still not 100% sure how much snow we’ll see this weekend. But the trends are leaning toward something worth talking about.

According to the latest from 6abc Philadelphia, a winter storm is set to roll into the Philly region late Saturday night, with snow that could last all day Sunday and even into Monday. There’s still uncertainty about mixing. For example, some spots might see sleet or a brief icy mix before it turns fully snowy. That will definitely affect totals once we get closer.

South Jersey Weekend Snow Forecast

NBC10’s team agrees the setup is real: an Arctic blast Friday will drop chilly temps (think teens with wind chill), then Sunday’s storm could deliver significant snow across the area. Models currently hint at **3–5 inches by Sunday morning with additional snow through the day. This could be adding up to potentially 6–12 inches in many spots after it’s all said and done.

National Weather Service and model consensus shows a 70–90% chance that much of southern New Jersey, Philly, and northern Delaware sees at least 6 inches and possibly more if the storm tracks just right.

So the short answer is no, we don’t have a final number yet. But the trend is snowier rather than snow-less, so they say. Whether we hit that 12-inch hype or stick closer to the low end, you’ll probably want your shovel, milk, bread… and yes, ice cream. Because if the power goes out, I’m calling it: mint chocolate chip > trail mix.

