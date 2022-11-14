4 Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, From Past Novembers

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, four murders that happened in the month of November between 1990 and 2019 remain unsolved.

While some are decades old, these cold cases remain open, active investigations.

William Spence

On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home at 438 Strawberry Lane in Port Norris where he had been assaulted. He later died as a result of his injuries.

In 2015, NJ.com reported Spence may have been assaulted during a possible robbery.

Thomas Smith

About six years later on November 7th, 1996, New Jersey State Police responded to a wooded area off of Ramah Road in Fairfield Township for the report of a vehicle fire.

Ramah Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities found Thomas Smith inside that vehicle. Smith's death was ruled a homicide.

Raymond D. Allen, Jr.

On November 17, 2011, authorities say someone or more than one person entered a home at 1659 Venus Drive in Vineland and while they were inside, they shot and killed 22-year-old Raymond D. Allen, Jr., while another man was shot in the leg.

Venus Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Frank Najee-Ullah

More recently, on November 28, 2019, the Prosecutor's Office says Frank Najee-Ullah was shot at 1188 Buckshutem Road in Fairfield Township.

Buckshutem Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The Daily Journal reported that police responded around 3 AM and found Najeeh-Ullah had been shot several times; he died at a local hospital.

Authorities point out that these cases aren't just forgotten about

In a 2015 interview with NJ.com, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said,

The unsolved homicides are the result of lack of evidence, lack of cooperation by witnesses, lack of information and/or identifiable leads that investigators can pursue at this time.

Webb-McRae also said open investigations are reviewed frequently and new leads that could be pursued are discussed.

The four cold cases that we listed above are among nearly three dozen unsolved murders that occurred between 1990 and 2020 in Cumberland County. Each case can be viewed on the prosecutor's website.

Do you have any information?

If you remember any information or details about any of these names, addresses, or events, no matter how large or small, you are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 453-0486.

