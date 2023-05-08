Here I was this whole time thinking cornhole was just this fun backyard game people played at barbecues and get-togethers to pass the time. Little did I know that there are people out there OBSESSED with it. It's almost like it has a cult following similar to pickleball.

Have you ever played cornhole before?

I have, but again, it's always just a friendly game of backyard fun. It wasn't until hearing about a local league forming in Mays Landing that I realized how serious some people are when they play. I know there's a point system and all that, but people get REALLY into it.

A new league is forming at Freddy J's Bar and Kitchen in Mays Landing and it lists all the stipulations for signing up. I saw them and decided I had to do some digging on my own to really find out how you're supposed to play this game. From the looks of it, getting competitive with cornhole can get pretty fun.

To play in this league, you can join as either a single player or a team (2 people).

Both team members must be present. Play up to 21 points using cancellation scoring. The home team starts the first bag throw. Throw bags underhand, alternating teams. Disagreements result in a redo of the throw.

It costs $90 to play per team, which means it's $45 per person. The winners get a bunch of goodies and a trophy, of course. You must be 21 years of age or older in order to sign up for this particular league.

Find out more about Freddy J's Cornhole League below.

Source: Facebook

