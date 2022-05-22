On the list of things you do when you hit any boardwalk down the shore is to stop by a candy store to pick up some sweet treats.

And while pizza is usually the thing people instantly think of when discussing their favorite foods at the beach, the history of candy between Atlantic City and Cape May is quite storied.

Names like Fralinger, James, Shriver, Steel, and others are just as famous as Manco & Manco in Ocean City and Sam's Pizza in Wildwood.

Sam's Pizza on the boardwalk in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Picking up some salt water taffy -- which dates back to the 1880s -- fudge, and macaroons are the perfect way to top off any day in the sun.

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." —Charles M. Schulz

Our dedicated team of researchers assembled a list of the best candy shops at the shore (it was a tough job, but someone had to do it).

Top 17 Candy Shops at the Jersey Shore If you have to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a bunch of candy shops up and down the Jersey Shore, many dating back over a century.