Somers Point has seen some new food options open in 2026.

Pablo opened on Maryland Avenue earlier this year, and that was quickly followed by Webster's Tavern on MacArthur Boulevard.

Now, three more food options are about to open.

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Three New Food Options About to Open in Somers Point

Two new chain restaurants are about to launch right next to each other!

In the Ocean Heights Plaza, near Shop Rite, and in the same building as Norman's Hallmark Shop, a Jersey Mike's Subs and a Dave's Hot Chicken are both getting ready to go.

Although no opening dates have been announced, we're thinking November 1st seems like a reasonable expectation for each business.

Jersey Mike's Subs is part of the Jersey Mike's empire that has now grown to over 3,400 locations nationwide.

Dave's Hot Chicken has over 500 locations, and this is their first Atlantic County restaurant. Dave's is famous for their Nashville-style hot chicken, available in seven different spice levels. How hot is the Reaper level? You have to sign a waiver before ordering!

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Local Name Expanding to Somers Point

Mr. Gordo's is getting ready to open on New Road in Somers Point.

Mr. Gordo's has had a "pop-up" locations in Ocean City, where they've sold and Mexican street food. Now, they're opening their new location in Somers Point.

While the sign is up at the new location, there's no indication at the building, or on their website of an opening date. (The food pictured on their website looks really good!)

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