All the bills in New Jersey are expensive. That’s no secret these days, right?

The next time one of your out-of-state friends tries to tell you it can’t possibly be that bad here, show them this.

We already know about the property taxes, home prices and the overall cost of living. But it’s the everyday stuff that can really hurt your wallet.

For me, it’s the grocery store.

I can walk into a store to pick up roughly 10 things and somehow end up spending almost $100. Ten things! At this point, I feel like I should at least get a free vacation with my receipt.

And apparently, Newark is feeling the grocery pain too.

Newark Is One of the Worst Cities for Grocery Costs

WalletHub recently looked at grocery spending in 100 of the largest cities in the country. Newark came in at number 5, meaning it has one of the highest grocery costs compared with household income.

The study found that groceries account for about 3.15% of the median monthly household income in Newark.

Only Detroit, Cleveland, Birmingham and Toledo ranked higher.

READ MORE: Where To Get Pumpkin Ice Cream This Fall In South Jersey

It’s Not Just Rent and Property Taxes

That’s what makes this so frustrating.

You can try to cut back on eating out. You can shop sales. You can buy store brands.

But you still have to eat.

When a basic grocery run can leave you staring at your receipt wondering how you just spent that much money, it’s pretty easy to understand why New Jersey residents feel like their wallets are constantly under attack.

We already knew NJ was expensive. Now Newark has the ranking to prove it.

RANKED: The Most Popular Grocery Stores in the Philadelphia Region We've compiled a list of the most popular grocery stores (by market share) in the Philadelphia region. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST