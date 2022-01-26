Fugitive From Northampton County, PA Wrangled By Police in Wildwood, NJ

If you're running from justice, it might be a good idea to drive with extreme care.

Wildwood City Police say their officers conducted a motor vehicle stop Monday afternoon, and they quickly learned that the driver was a wanted man from Pennsylvania.

(By the way - the reason for the stop was an expired temporary plate on the vehicle.)

Police did their customary check on Dardan Rexhepi, a 21-year-old currently living in Wildwood and the check came back that Rexhepi had "an active N.C.I.C. (National Crime Information Systems) warrant for theft, from Northhampton County, Pennsylvania."

Rexhepi was taken into custody and lodged in the Cape May County Jail. He's currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: Wildwood City Police Department.

