The North Wildwood Police Department says two fugitives from Delaware were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Officials say at around 9:00, a NWPD detective saw a work truck in the area of several construction sites throughout North Wildwood where burglaries have been reported.

Police say, "the vehicle then stopped at the intersection of 5th and Atlantic Avenue, when the passenger, Javiel Rivera (30) of Wilmington, DE, exited the vehicle, and then reentered."

However, when the detective stopped the truck, Rivera reportedly pretended to be asleep.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Carter from Wilmington, DE, who was wanted on a fraud charge in New Castle County. He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive.

According to police, Rivera provided a false name and was wanted on an aggravated assault charge from Wilmington. He was also arrested and charged with hindering his own apprehension and being a fugitive from justice.

Both men were being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center awaiting extradition back to the First State.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

