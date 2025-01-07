Two people in South Jersey are having the best start to a new year ever.

That's because they both won big bucks from New Jersey Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Those two folks were among nearly a dozen people who have won big lottery jackpots since the beginning of 2025. Some highlights include the following:

$25,000 win with Crossword Bonanza at Wawa in Blackwood, Camden County

$875,200 win from Win For Life! at Valley Spa in Little Falls, Passaic County

$1,000,000 win with Mega Millions from Speedy Mart Food Store in West Trenton

$657,679 win from Jersey Cash 5 at Murphy's Market in Tabernacle

$250,000 win from $250,000 Crossword from Walmart in Lumberton

Egg Harbor Township lottery winner

Closer to home, a winning Crossword Bonanza scratch-off ticket worth $25,000 was sold at the Lukoil gas station at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue on January 2nd.

Lukoil on the Black Horse Pike at English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

North Wildwood lottery winner

And Cape May County had a big lottery winner, too. A winning $10,000 ticket from the $1,000,000 Diamond Spectacular game was sold at Acme at 26th & Delaware in North Wildwood, also on January 2nd.

Acme at 26th and Delaware in North Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

If you won, congratulations!