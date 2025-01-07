Big lottery winners in Egg Harbor Twp. and North Wildwood, NJ
Two people in South Jersey are having the best start to a new year ever.
That's because they both won big bucks from New Jersey Lottery scratch-off tickets.
Those two folks were among nearly a dozen people who have won big lottery jackpots since the beginning of 2025. Some highlights include the following:
- $25,000 win with Crossword Bonanza at Wawa in Blackwood, Camden County
- $875,200 win from Win For Life! at Valley Spa in Little Falls, Passaic County
- $1,000,000 win with Mega Millions from Speedy Mart Food Store in West Trenton
- $657,679 win from Jersey Cash 5 at Murphy's Market in Tabernacle
- $250,000 win from $250,000 Crossword from Walmart in Lumberton
Egg Harbor Township lottery winner
Closer to home, a winning Crossword Bonanza scratch-off ticket worth $25,000 was sold at the Lukoil gas station at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue on January 2nd.
North Wildwood lottery winner
And Cape May County had a big lottery winner, too. A winning $10,000 ticket from the $1,000,000 Diamond Spectacular game was sold at Acme at 26th & Delaware in North Wildwood, also on January 2nd.
If you won, congratulations!
