Full Lineup for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

It's all systems go for the third annual Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this June!

The lineup is mostly set - and one thing is for sure: there's going to be some great country music on the beach in Wildwood June 15 - 18, 2023.

Actually, there's going to be some great music and a big party lasting from Thursday night thru Sunday night!

Jon Pardi will kick things off by anchoring the Thursday night "Kick-Off Concert", and the headliners the next 3 nights include Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, and Darius Rucker.

2022 NBCUniversal Upfront Getty Images loading...

Other main-stage performers include Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Michael Ray, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, Parker McCollum, Parmalee and Shane Profitt.

Get our free mobile app

Just recently added: Maddie & Tae and Deana Carter. Other main stage performers include The Cadillac Three, Neon Union, Gillian Smith, Channing Wilson, and Cheat Codes.

Bobby Bones' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Getty Images for ALSAC/ St. Jude loading...

Barefoot's second stage will include Drew Green, The Davisson Brothers Band, John Eddie, Rome and Duddy, and Ben Chapman, with more acts to be announced.

This will certainly be one concert festival to remember, all on the beautiful beach in Wildwood!

If you need tickets, click here.

Joe Kelly's Favorite Barefoot Photos (2022) We had fun!

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo?