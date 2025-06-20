It’s an album that’s full of pride and a whole lot of heart. We’re talking about Kenny Curcio's new album. It’s the perfect summer soundtrack.

If you’re from South Jersey, you’ve probably already heard the name Kenny Curcio. Maybe at a local bar gig, opening for stars like Luke Bryan, or blasting through your speakers with his viral Eagles anthem “Philadelphia (Bleed Green).”

But now, the Medford native is leveling up with his debut full-length album Hometown Heart, officially dropping June 20th.

Kenny Curcio Hometown Heart Album c/o Kenny Curcio loading...

A Soundtrack for the Jersey Shore

Hometown Heart is a deeply personal blend of country grit and rock. That’s what Kenny does best. It’s an album full of nostalgia and tells stories only someone from South Jersey could tell.

From the title track to fan-favorite “Jersey Shore,” this record is basically made for cruising down the Garden State Parkway with the windows down or late nights at your camper down in Wildwood.

Let’s not forget his festival cred. Kenny is taking the stage at the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest alongside Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

Kenny Curcio's New Album "Hometown Heart" Out Now c/o Kenny Curcio loading...

Kenny Curcio’s Just Getting Started

With over 1.5 million streams across platforms and 240K+ monthly listeners (185K new!), Kenny’s music is catching on fast. Don’t worry, he’s still one of ours. His latest single “Saved You A Seat” is a tearjerker, while the tracks like “Movin' ‘Round the Moon” bring the party.

So, whether you're from the Pine Barrens, up the Parkway, or the Philadelphia suburbs, Hometown Heart will be your summer go-to playlist.

Don’t sleep on this local legend in the making! You can check out his new music HERE.

