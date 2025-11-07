For the first time ever, Kelsea Ballerini is coming to South Jersey. She's been named as a headliner for the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The four day festival will feature over 40 artists on the beach, June 18 - 21, 2026.

Ballerini is the third headliner to be announced for next year's event. Already announced are Post Malone and Eric Church.

Kelsea Ballerini Making First Appearance at Barefoot Country Music Fest

2026 will be Kelsea Ballerini's first appearance at the Wildwood, New Jersey event. She's truly become a big name in country music, since making her debut with the album The First Time. That album produced 3 #1 hits for her, making her the only female country singer to have her first three songs hot the top of the charts.

Ballerini is a four-time Grammy nominee. She's also a two-time ACM and CMA Award winner. Her hits have included, "Love Me Like You Mean It", "Peter Pan", "Miss Me More", "Hole in the Bottle", and her song with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."

It's not known which night Ballerini will headline, as the schedule won't be released for some time.

Tickets On Sale for 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest

More than forty acts will be playing the 6th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest. We expect more performers will be announced soon.

Tickets are now on sale here. The 2025 edition of the festival sold out before it even began, and next year's event is expected to do the same.

