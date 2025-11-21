Anticipation is growing as we continue to add new names to the lineup for next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The sixth edition of the country music get-together on the Wildwood Beach is happening June 18 - 21, 2026.

Chase Rice is Coming to Wildwood, New Jersey

The latest edition to the Barefoot lineup for 2026 is Chase Rice!

Chase Rice has had hits with "Eyes on You", "Ready Set Roll", and "Gonna Wanna Tonight."

The major headliners for the festival have already been announced. Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert will be making their Wildwood Beach debuts, white Eric Church will be playing his second Barefoot event. We know Miranda Lambert will be closing out Thursday night, but we're not sure yet which other artists will be playing which nights.

Other acts announced so far include Cole Swindell, Chase Matthew, Tracy Lawrence, Shaboozey, Dasha, and Ty Myers.

Tickets for 2025 sold out early - before the festival even started. We're expecting the same thing to happen prior to the 2026 event. You can get your Barefoot tickets here - and listen to Cat Country 107.3 for chances to win free 4-day passes.

