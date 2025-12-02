It’s that magical time again! No, not holiday season…

Get our free mobile app

It’s Barefoot Country Music Fest planning season! The biggest country festival at the Jersey Shore wants YOUR ideas for next year’s theme nights. This might be our most important civic duty besides voting and choosing which Wawa to stop at on Route 47.

Last year we rocked Coastal Cowgirl, Camo Night, and enough “rep your home state” fits to make the boardwalk look like the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Of course, Stars and Stripes Night is staying put for 2026, because nothing screams summer at the shore like denim, flags, and freedom.

Courtesy of Southern Entertainment Courtesy of Southern Entertainment loading...

How To Get Your Theme Nominations In

The Barefoot team officially opened nominations and they’re looking for creative, bold, and totally unhinged ideas from fans. Want a Neon Rodeo Night? Y2K Country? Glitter & Guitars? Honky-Tonk Prom? Bring it on.

If there’s any festival that can pull off something chaotic and fun, it’s Barefoot.

READ MORE: The Holiday Songs That Are Messing With Your Driving In NJ

All you have to do is head over to BarefootCountryMusicFest.com and drop your suggestions. No account. No hoops. No weird surveys about your favorite sandwich. Just your theme-night genius ideas.

BCMF Theme Nights Barefoot Country Music Fest loading...

Why Your Vote Actually Matters

Barefoot asks every year, and every year the fans deliver some of the most iconic fits on the entire East Coast. This is your chance to help shape the vibe for 2026 before the full lineup drops, before the merch hits, and before your group chat panics about what to wear.

It’s time to dig deep, channel your inner festival stylist, and send Barefoot your best ideas. Your nomination might just be the theme everyone’s talking about next June.

24 Items Banned From Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest is set to go down on the beach in Wildwood. Kicking off Thursday, June19th and running through Sunday, June 22nd, it's going to be the biggest country music festival South Jersey has ever seen! There are few items that you should remember to leave at home so that you can get through the gates as quickly as possible! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal