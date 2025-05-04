I was driving in Camden County not too long ago when something caught my eye.

Something didn't seem quite right on a big, yellow road sign.

And after turning around to verify what I saw, I laughed -- but then wondered how many people have been passing this sign for years and never knew it had an extremely obvious error.

Now, typos and other problems on road signs do happen. The people who make them certainly are not perfect.

"Yeild" on the Garden State Parkway

I caught this error on a sign on the Garden State Parkway a number of years ago...

Yeild sign in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Yeild sign in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Yeah, "yield" was spelled wrong. I guess they forgot the "I before E except after C" rule that we all learned in second grade.

And sometimes those typos are a lot bigger.

PENNDOT's Philly Problem

PENNDOT was in the news a few months ago when they forgot to proofread a big green sign in Philadelphia.

How Many Zs in "Verrazzano"

And those around Staten Island know that countless road signs spelled "Verrazzano" with only one "z" for a long time.

Verrazzano Bridge signs spelled wrong in NJ (2017) - Photo: Google Maps Verrazzano Bridge signs spelled wrong in NJ (2017) - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Many of those have been fixed over the years.

Funny Error on NJ Road Sign

But back to what I saw in the Sicklerville area of Camden County, can you figure out what is wrong with this sign?

A road sign with a hidden error in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Earth / Canva A road sign with a hidden error in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Earth / Canva loading...

That is a graphical representation of a sign that cautions drivers about the road being slippery when wet.

Let's take a closer look...

A road sign with a hidden error in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Earth / Canva A road sign with a hidden error in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Earth / Canva loading...

You've probably seen a sign like that thousands of times but never really payed close attention to it.

But that particular sign has a pretty big error. Any idea what it is?

I could just give you the answer, but that would be too easy.

If you think you know the answer, want to take a guess, or you just can't figure it out and it's driving you nuts, drop me an email and I'll let you know if you are correct.

Good luck!

