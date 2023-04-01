Galloway NJ Police Say Avoid Absegami High School Area Today

This is a drill. It is only a drill.



Police in Galloway Township are asking the public to avoid the area in and around Absegami High School today. (April 1, 2023)

Galloway Township Police say they will be hosting a "large-scale emergency exercise" at the school from 12 noon - 4 pm.

You can expect a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

Again, there is no cause for alarm, it is only a drill.

While we're hoping the public takes heed and avoids the area, there is someone who's not staying away - Mother Nature! It's going to be a nasty day weather-wise with rain and wind likely.

A big salute and "Thank You" to the emergency responders taking part in today's exercise!

