There's a line from the movie, Forrest Gump that goes like this: "Stupid is as stupid does."

That line may apply to something that happened in Somers Point the other day.

Some people did something really stupid.

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Photo by Dottie Di Liddo on Unsplash Photo by Dottie Di Liddo on Unsplash

The Somers Point Fire Department asks, "What the heck?"

Our friends at the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company #2 say five people did something really stupid: they made the decision to go ahead and drive over their fire hose.

This happened while firefighters were on the scene of a large trash fire.

Yes, a working fire, and the hose was supplying water to try to put out that fire.

Five people! Idiots!

Not only can driving over the fire cause the hose to burst, it can damage your car.

And that hose? To replace just a section of 5 inch hose could cost THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.

This carelessness can also result in injuries to firefighters.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FIVE different people thought this was a good idea!

If you're one of the five, you should know that you can be in trouble for doing what you did....it's a violation of state law to drive over a fire hose. (You need a law and not just common sense to not run over a fire hose?)

Shout out to Somers Point Volunteers - you really shouldn't have to deal with this. Thank you for what you do!

Source: Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company #2 via Facebook

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