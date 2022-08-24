Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a strict liability drug induced death charge.

It was on December 5th, 2019, when officers with the Toms River Township Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive 24-year-old man. There, authorities discovered that the victim was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...revealed that Jackson was the supplier of heroin and fentanyl that were distributed to the victim on December 4, 2019. Further investigation and laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system, which caused the victim’s death.

On January 23th, 2020, Jackson was arrested at his home in Galloway Township. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail and then released as a consequence of state bail reform guidelines.

At the time of his sentencing on October 14th, the State will be recommending a term of seven years in state prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

