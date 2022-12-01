Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024.

Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.

Fans who signed up for the verified fan presale that were not able to get tickets for the 2023 shows will be first in line for 2024. The new shows will be announced in May.

"We're gonna try something we've never tried before," Brooks told Good Morning America, announcing the first batch of shows.

"The band is coming, but it's a one-man show, so they're gonna sit in the audience. So at any time you want a fiddle to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing, or it's just you — or, let's bring the whole band up and do 'Friends in Low Places.'"

"This should be stupid," he cracked during the Nov. 14 announce.

Officially, Brooks' residency is called Garth Brooks/Plus One and it begins on May 18, with dates in June, July, November and December. The shows come after the end of his multi-year Stadium Tour.

Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates:

May 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 1, 3, 4

July 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 29

December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16