Kid-Friendly Winter Fun: Sign Them Up For Jr. Zookeeper Camp At The Cape May Zoo
If you’re already hearing the classic “I’m bored” from your kids, you’re not alone. Winter in South Jersey can feel long, but the Cape May Zoo has an exciting, educational solution that animal-loving kids will go nuts for!
Junior Zookeeper Veterinary Camp At Cape May Zoo
On Saturday, January 10th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, the Cape May County Zoo is hosting a Jr. Zookeeper: Veterinary Camp, and it’s the kind of hands-on experience you just can’t get in a classroom.
Designed for kids ages 10–16, this half-day program gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for zoo animals. From touring the zoo before the crowds arrive to meeting ambassador animals up close, it’s a dream day for future vets, animal lovers, and curious minds.
Hands-On Learning Without Feeling Like School
The Jr. Zookeeper Program dives into the real-world side of zoo operations with a special focus on veterinary care. Kids will explore topics like animal husbandry, enrichment, training, conservation, and more all while learning directly from zoo professionals.
It’s equal parts educational and exciting, helping kids build responsibility, spark science literacy, and learn about animal-related careers in a way that actually sticks.
Why South Jersey Parents Love This Program
This isn’t just a fun way to spend a winter Saturday. It’s an experience that inspires confidence and curiosity. Plus, it gets kids off screens and into the fresh air, doing something meaningful and memorable. Who doesn’t want to play with zoo animals for a day??
Spots are limited, so parents are encouraged to register early. Check it out HERE.
