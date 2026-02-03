Cape May Zoo's viral capybaras just his a MAJOR milestone!

Cape May Zoo’s internet-famous capybaras are celebrating a big week, and fans can’t get enough. Marigold and Buttercup, the beloved capybara duo at the Cape May County Zoo, have officially turned four years old, and they’re thriving as first-time moms, making the milestone even sweeter.

The zoo marked the moment with a heart-melting Facebook post that quickly reignited capybara mania, giving fans another look at the laid-back rodents who’ve quietly taken over social media feeds across New Jersey and beyond.

Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Cape May Zoo's Capybaras

Capybaras have become internet icons thanks to their calm demeanor, expressive faces, and uncanny ability to coexist with just about anyone, from ducks to humans to other zoo animals.

At the Cape May Zoo, Marigold and Buttercup embody that viral charm. Their relaxed personalities, photogenic lounging habits, and wholesome mom energy have helped turn them into two of the zoo’s most recognizable residents, drawing crowds both in person and online.

Buttercup The Capybara: Cape May Zoo's Chaos Queen

Buttercup is pure main-character energy.

Her favorite activities include tossing food bowls to make as much noise as possible, launching dramatic cannonballs into her pond, and devouring corn like it’s a competitive sport. Her playful antics have made her a standout star, so much so that Buttercup is featured on one of the Cape May Zoo vans, meaning locals may recognize her before ever stepping through the gates.

Marigold The Capybara's "Girl Boss" Energy At The Cape May Zoo

Marigold, meanwhile, has fully embraced her “Girl Boss” era, a nickname lovingly given by her keepers, and it fits perfectly.

Confident, social, and completely unbothered by attention, Marigold loves meeting visitors and will often lie down while guests feed her. She’s also known for casually wandering into the barn just to hang out with staff during clean-up time. Effortlessly iconic behavior.

From Viral Stars To Superstar Moms

Now four years old, both Marigold and Buttercup are excelling as first-time mothers. According to zoo staff, their pups are healthy, active, and already winning over visitors. The duo took to motherhood naturally, proving they’re just as impressive behind the scenes as they are online.

It’s the kind of wholesome update that makes scrolling feel worthwhile, and a reminder of why people keep coming back to these capybaras again and again.

Why This Is Your Sign To Visit The Cape May Zoo

If you’ve been looking for a feel-good reason to get outside this winter, this is it. The Cape May Zoo remains one of New Jersey’s most beloved attractions, and Marigold and Buttercup’s birthday celebration adds an extra dose of joy to any visit.

Bundle up, bring your camera, and prepare to fall in love with the chillest moms on the internet.

