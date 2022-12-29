New Jersey Will Be Surprised By These Staggering Gift Return Statistics

Now that all the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season in New Jersey is behind us, we can focus on the all-important gift return season, and experts say it’s the busiest time of the year.

Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash loading...

When you look at some of the return numbers for last year, they are truly staggering. Let’s put it this way. If you are feeling a little guilty about returning a gift, don’t. Thousands of others are doing the exact same thing. And we have the stunning numbers to prove it.

There is at least the same, if not more, frenzy in returning gifts as there was in buying them.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

For example, Red Stag Fulfillment reports that, according to UPS, 1.75 million packages will be processed every single day for the first week of the new year. That’s well over 10 million packages in a week. And that’s just UPS.

So, how many gifts are actually returned across the country? There are many estimates, and it’s hard to pin down an actual number, but one estimate suggests that a little under one in five gifts purchased will be returned.

Photo by Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash Photo by Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash loading...

That works out to be about $158 billion dollars in goods. That gets a big “bah-humbug”.

And what are the most frequently returned types of items?

Across America, the National Retail Federation says that last year, auto parts led the way, with apparel coming in at #2 and home improvement items in the third spot.

Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash loading...

I’m a sentimental kind of guy, and I’d rather keep a gift I might not use just because it came from someone I love, but I seem to be in the minority in that category, and frankly, my theory might not make a lot of brain sense, but for me it makes some heart sense, and I’m alright with that.

Whatever you decide to do with your gifts, enjoy the rest of the holiday season.

While You're Out Visit A Great New Jersey Sandwich Shop

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities