Study Says New Jersey Is Not Good At Christmas Decorating

It’s not too long before the most wonderful time of the year will descend upon New Jersey, but all the decorating we do is apparently not enough according to a recent report.

You know what happens every Christmas season. People all over the Garden State head up to their attics or garages, locate and pull out our bins of Christmas decorations, grab the ladder and get to work.

We take our time, hang our lights, and decorate trees, bushes, and railings. We bring out the life-sized reindeer. We blow up our Santa and Grinch inflatables. Then we step back and soak in our own handy work. But apparently, it’s just not good enough for one website.

Lombardo Homes published a report on its website ranking each state for its Christmas decorations, and New Jersey will not like the results.

The data is based on “Google search volume per capita,” and the Garden State, the very state I know deep in my heart loves Christmas more than most, ranks #27. Wait, what? That’s not even in the top half of the country.

How can that be? We are the home of the light display at the Arts Center. Polar Express lives here, and we have Cape May! I want a recount.

Now, I know that Christmas is not about who wins the decorations competition. But saying we're ranked 27th hurts our souls here in New Jersey. Here's the good news. There's still plenty of time to make this right.

Then again, we don't have anything to fix. That's the whole point, right?

