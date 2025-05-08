Here’s a quick PSA that all animal lovers can get behind.

The Gloucester County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of blankets.

Honestly, what better time to help out than during spring cleaning?

Gloucester County Animal Shelter Needs You To Clean Out Your Closet Photo by Alisa Matthews on Unsplash loading...

Gloucester County Animal Shelter Seriously Needs Your Blankets

If you’ve got old blankets stuffed in the back of your closet (faded, stained, or ripped), don’t toss them in the trash can. Please consider donating them.

The shelter uses blankets for everything: cozying up the kennels, making safe toys, giving anxious animals something to snuggle with. They even cut them up to create little comfort pieces for the pups and kitties that need some extra love. Your blanket = their security blanket.

Gloucester County Animal Shelter Needs Blankets Photo by Zoritsa Valova on Unsplash loading...

Spring Cleaning Is The Perfect Time to Give Back

I’m all about that spring cleaning mode, trying to Marie Kondo my way into summer.

If that pile of old blankets “doesn’t spark joy,” maybe it’ll spark a tail wag or a purr instead.

The shelter is always looking for gently used blankets and they’re so grateful for any support from the community.

Dropping off a donation at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter is super easy and takes maybe 5 minutes. Plus, you’ll feel wonderful knowing you helped keep an animal comfy while they wait for their forever home.

Go check your closet. Pull out what you’re not using. Let’s show the doggos and kitties some love, shall we?

Do Not Adopt These Dog Breeds If You're A Couch Potato Choosing a dog breed that requires a lot of physical activity is crucial for those with a sedentary lifestyle, as these dogs need regular exercise to maintain their health and happiness. If their energy needs aren't met, it can lead to boredom, anxiety, and destructive behaviors, creating challenges for both the dog and the owner. Nobody wants to have to rehome a dog, but if you choose a breed that's not right for you, it can easily happen. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal