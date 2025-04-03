Serious Health Risks Revealed For NJ&#8217;s 3 Most Beloved Dog Breeds

Serious Health Risks Revealed For NJ’s 3 Most Beloved Dog Breeds

Serious Health Issues Found In US's Most Beloved Dog Breeds - Canva

If you love dogs as much as me, you probably never want to imagine life without your fur babies.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Whether they're curled up in my lap while I read a book or chasing each other in the dog park, they're an irreplaceable part of my family. I know I'm not the only dog owner who feels this way.

3 Dog Breeds With Most Serious Health Issues

It doesn't matter how much we love our pups. The sad reality is that sooner or later, something bad will happen. That's just the cold hard truth. Whether it's by accident or illness, one day your fur baby will cross over that rainbow bridge.

Recent research from the folks at Spot Pet Insurance has shown some troubling trends regarding the health patterns of certain breeds.

Photo by Barnabas Davoti on Unsplash
loading...

Golden Retrievers

Goldies are, no doubt, one of the most gentle breeds you could add to your family. Unfortunately, their owners seem to be twice as likely to file a cancer claim compared to other breeds.

If I were to find out that my dogs, Mia or Bodie, had cancer, truly, I don't know what I'd do. I know I'd be distraught. You'd have to consider me inconsolable for the foreseeable future. The emotional toll watching them go through treatment, not to mention the financial burden, are thoughts that give me goosebumps.

While it's true that it could happen to anyone, it's 2x more likely to come to fruition for Golden Retriever owners.

Photo by Mary Ann on Unsplash
loading...

Labrador Retrievers

This one hits hard for me. My dog, Mia, is part black lab. Black labs may be nuts, but they're awesome. They are, however, more prone to ear infections than other breeds. Given how much my dog loves the outdoors (she loves the water, wide open space, all of it), ear infections can be a constant concern. Luckily, she doesn't suffer from them much, but I know some of my friends' labs that do.

Photo by Cristina Glebova on Unsplash
loading...

French Bulldogs

They're like clowns, aren't they? Frenchies have the most adorable squish faces on top of such tiny bodies. They may be cute, but they're 114% more likely to suffer from what's called Brachycephalic Airway Syndrome. BAS is a serious condition that affects their ability to breathe properly. They're so quirky and cute, but knowing they can sometimes struggle to breathe breaks my heart.

What kind of dog-lover can bear seeing their fur babies suffer like this? Not me.

As much as I love these 3 breeds, it's hard to accept the fact that you never know when your pup will be hit with any one of these health issues. It's important to consider what your heart can handle in terms of your dog's potential medical issues when deciding what kind of pup to add to your family.

Thinkstock
loading...

Do Not Adopt These Dog Breeds If You're A Couch Potato

Choosing a dog breed that requires a lot of physical activity is crucial for those with a sedentary lifestyle, as these dogs need regular exercise to maintain their health and happiness. If their energy needs aren't met, it can lead to boredom, anxiety, and destructive behaviors, creating challenges for both the dog and the owner. Nobody wants to have to rehome a dog, but if you choose a breed that's not right for you, it can easily happen.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, dog breeds with most health issues, french bulldogs, golden retrievers, Labradors
Categories: AC, Animals, Community, News

More From Cat Country 107.3