If you love dogs as much as me, you probably never want to imagine life without your fur babies.

Get our free mobile app

Whether they're curled up in my lap while I read a book or chasing each other in the dog park, they're an irreplaceable part of my family. I know I'm not the only dog owner who feels this way.

3 Dog Breeds With Most Serious Health Issues

It doesn't matter how much we love our pups. The sad reality is that sooner or later, something bad will happen. That's just the cold hard truth. Whether it's by accident or illness, one day your fur baby will cross over that rainbow bridge.

Recent research from the folks at Spot Pet Insurance has shown some troubling trends regarding the health patterns of certain breeds.

Golden Retriever Health Issues Photo by Barnabas Davoti on Unsplash loading...

Golden Retrievers

Goldies are, no doubt, one of the most gentle breeds you could add to your family. Unfortunately, their owners seem to be twice as likely to file a cancer claim compared to other breeds.

If I were to find out that my dogs, Mia or Bodie, had cancer, truly, I don't know what I'd do. I know I'd be distraught. You'd have to consider me inconsolable for the foreseeable future. The emotional toll watching them go through treatment, not to mention the financial burden, are thoughts that give me goosebumps.

While it's true that it could happen to anyone, it's 2x more likely to come to fruition for Golden Retriever owners.

Labrador Retriever Health Issues Photo by Mary Ann on Unsplash loading...

Labrador Retrievers

This one hits hard for me. My dog, Mia, is part black lab. Black labs may be nuts, but they're awesome. They are, however, more prone to ear infections than other breeds. Given how much my dog loves the outdoors (she loves the water, wide open space, all of it), ear infections can be a constant concern. Luckily, she doesn't suffer from them much, but I know some of my friends' labs that do.

French Bulldog health issues Photo by Cristina Glebova on Unsplash loading...

French Bulldogs

They're like clowns, aren't they? Frenchies have the most adorable squish faces on top of such tiny bodies. They may be cute, but they're 114% more likely to suffer from what's called Brachycephalic Airway Syndrome. BAS is a serious condition that affects their ability to breathe properly. They're so quirky and cute, but knowing they can sometimes struggle to breathe breaks my heart.

What kind of dog-lover can bear seeing their fur babies suffer like this? Not me.

As much as I love these 3 breeds, it's hard to accept the fact that you never know when your pup will be hit with any one of these health issues. It's important to consider what your heart can handle in terms of your dog's potential medical issues when deciding what kind of pup to add to your family.

Group of dogs playing in the park Thinkstock loading...