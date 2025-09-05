I’ll never forget September 1, 2021. As someone who spent a good chunk of my life in Gloucester County, seeing the aftermath of that tornado ripped my heart in half. Can't believe it's been four years since that devastation.

Get our free mobile app

That day, a rare EF-3 tornado tore through southern New Jersey, specifically Mullica Hill and Wenonah, leaving behind a trail of destruction that’s still visible today. Believe it or not, itt was one of the strongest tornadoes ever recorded in New Jersey history.

A Twister’s Path Through South Jersey

According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, the tornado carved a 12.6-mile path through Gloucester County in just 20 minutes. Winds reached up to 150 mph. Roofs were ripped off homes. Entire walls collapsed. Farms were shredded. Cars were tossed. Two people were injured, and some families lost everything.

It touched down near Harrisonville, tore through Breakneck Road and Route 77, and left absolute devastation in Mullica Hill’s subdivisions before lifting in Deptford Township.

READ MORE: Take A Look At The Epic Hurricane Damage From The 2021 Mullica Hill Tornado

I drove through parts of that area days after it hit. Some homes were unrecognizable. Trees twisted like toothpicks. And now, 4 years later, some of those buildings still haven’t been rebuilt.

Remembering The South Jersey Tornado, 4 Years Later Photo by Greg Johnson on Unsplash loading...

More Than a Storm: A Community’s Trauma

It wasn’t just the physical destruction, either. It was emotional. For those of us who’ve called Gloucester County home, this wasn’t just a “news event.” This was personal.

READ MORE: Barefoot Country Music Fest Tix NOW ON SALE For 2026

The community came together in big ways. But the scars, both literal and emotional, still linger. For those who were mere yards or even feet from the funnel, they probably always will.

This wasn’t just a bad storm. It was a reminder that South Jersey isn’t immune to the worst Mother Nature can dish out.

5 Myths About Tornadoes You Shouldn't Believe Sioux Falls, South Dakota may not be smack dab in the middle of Tornado Alley , but we still get our share of severe thunderstorms. Thunder, rain, lighting, and tornadoes are all possible.

The thing about tornadoes is that they are very destructive and very rare. Most people probably won’t even see an actual twister in their life. But if they do, it can mean devastation.

We don’t need to be at battle stations all spring and summer and freak out every time it gets cloudy.

We do need to think, prep , and pay attention Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns