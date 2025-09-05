Mullica Hill’s EF-3 Tornado: Still Rebuilding Even 4 Years Later
I’ll never forget September 1, 2021. As someone who spent a good chunk of my life in Gloucester County, seeing the aftermath of that tornado ripped my heart in half. Can't believe it's been four years since that devastation.
That day, a rare EF-3 tornado tore through southern New Jersey, specifically Mullica Hill and Wenonah, leaving behind a trail of destruction that’s still visible today. Believe it or not, itt was one of the strongest tornadoes ever recorded in New Jersey history.
A Twister’s Path Through South Jersey
According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, the tornado carved a 12.6-mile path through Gloucester County in just 20 minutes. Winds reached up to 150 mph. Roofs were ripped off homes. Entire walls collapsed. Farms were shredded. Cars were tossed. Two people were injured, and some families lost everything.
It touched down near Harrisonville, tore through Breakneck Road and Route 77, and left absolute devastation in Mullica Hill’s subdivisions before lifting in Deptford Township.
I drove through parts of that area days after it hit. Some homes were unrecognizable. Trees twisted like toothpicks. And now, 4 years later, some of those buildings still haven’t been rebuilt.
More Than a Storm: A Community’s Trauma
It wasn’t just the physical destruction, either. It was emotional. For those of us who’ve called Gloucester County home, this wasn’t just a “news event.” This was personal.
The community came together in big ways. But the scars, both literal and emotional, still linger. For those who were mere yards or even feet from the funnel, they probably always will.
This wasn’t just a bad storm. It was a reminder that South Jersey isn’t immune to the worst Mother Nature can dish out.
