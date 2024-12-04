GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ --- Police are urgently seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Damoni Mason, who has been missing for nearly a month.

She was last seen on November 7th in the Sicklerville area, and her disappearance has raised significant concern among local authorities and her family since she's been gone for so long without a word.

Mason is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has distinctive blonde braids and dark eyes, which may you help identify her if you happen to spot her while you're out and about.

Authorities have suggested that Mason could be with her biological mom, but not much else is known about her whereabouts. Mason has been known to visit areas outside Gloucester Township, such as Washington Township in Gloucester County and certain parts of Philly. Keep an eye out for her if you find yourself in one of these locations. The more people that are looking for her, the greater chances of her being seen somewhere.

The police are begging the local community for any information that might help locate her,. NO detail is insignificant.

If you think you might have spotted her or have any information about where she may be, cops are pleading with you to come forward. You can contact the Gloucester Township police directly at 856-228-4500 or use the department’s anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560 to share information confidentially. You can also text in any information you have using the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD to 888777.

Let's bring Damoni home!

