Gloucester Twp NJ Police Search for Lowe’s Power Tool Thief

If you need power tools for that big project you've been contemplating, you can just go to the nearest store and take what you want without paying for the goods.



OK. Not really.

But it seems that's exactly what one person did in South Jersey.

And, he did it twice.

Police in Gloucester Township are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say did some shoplifting at Lowe's Home Improvement Store. Police say on two occasions - September 9 and 12 - the suspect entered the Lowe's on Cross Keys Road and worked off with several power tools, without stopping and paying for them.

Police say during one of the incidents the man left the store and got into a Nissan Rogue - possibly with two other people in the vehicle.

Gloucester Township Police Gloucester Township Police loading...

The reported loss, according to police, is $1,334.

Get our free mobile app

If you can help police with any information, you're urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.



SOURCE: Gloucester Township Police Department.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.