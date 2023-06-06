Vineland Police Looking for Man About Stolen Tools at Home Depot

Vineland Police are investigating a theft of tools from the Home Depot in Vineland.

Police have shared the accompanying photo of their suspect, asking the public: " If you see him at any Home Depot in the area, please contact local police."

Police are also asking if you can identify the man in the photo, please contact Vineland Police. You can send an email to Officer Howard at choward@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip online at VPD.TIPS.

Police have not released any more information about the case.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

