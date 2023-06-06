Vineland Police Looking for Man About Stolen Tools at Home Depot
Vineland Police are investigating a theft of tools from the Home Depot in Vineland.
Police have shared the accompanying photo of their suspect, asking the public: " If you see him at any Home Depot in the area, please contact local police."
Get our free mobile app
Police are also asking if you can identify the man in the photo, please contact Vineland Police. You can send an email to Officer Howard at choward@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip online at VPD.TIPS.
Police have not released any more information about the case.
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.
LOOK: Cities With the Worst Commute in New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau.
WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America
Stacker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club.